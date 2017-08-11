Body found in waters of Lake Ontario near Marilyn Bell Park
Police are shown near Marilyn Bell Park after a body was found in Lake Ontario on Friday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 11, 2017 9:17AM EDT
A body has been located in the waters of Lake Ontario near Marilyn Bell Park.
Toronto Fire says that the body was spotted at around 8:35 a.m.
The Toronto Police Marine Unit has been dispatched to the scene to assist with the recovery of the body.
A cause of death is not clear at this point.