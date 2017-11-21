

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burned-out vehicle near Woodbine Racetrack this morning.

Emergency crews were first called to the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 at around 5 a.m. for a vehicle fire in a ditch near the Etobicoke racetrack.

The fire was extinguished and police say they believe a body was found inside the car a short time later.

Paramedics confirm that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not clear if the incident is suspicious or if the vehicle was involved in a collision prior to the fire.

Toronto police are asking any possible witnesses to come forward.

Officers have shut down the area for the ongoing investigation.

Members of the Toronto Police Service's traffic services unit, 23 Division, and criminal investigations bureau are on scene.

The coroner and Office of the Fire Marshal are also investigating.

The age and gender of the deceased has not yet been released.