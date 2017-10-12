

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The TTC is estimating that Bombardier will deliver 10 fewer streetcars than scheduled by the end of 2017 as the company seems to be headed towards another missed deadline.

The latest delivery schedule for Bombardier called for the company to deliver 40 streetcars by the end of the year but in a report that will be tabled at the TTC commission on Monday, CEO Andy Byford says that it is now estimated that the total number of streetcars delivered in 2017 will be 30.

In July, Bombardier told CP24 that a “very limited, short-term” issue could impact affect its ability to meet its delivery target for 2017 but Byford said at the time that the company had indicated to him that they were still hoping to meet the target despite unspecified issues that made it “challenging.”

“It is a subject of immense frustration. I have run a business so I know that sometimes there are things that are beyond your control but having said that this has gotten to the point of almost a farce in terms of one deadline after another being set and missed,” Mayor Tory told reporters at a news conference on Thursday. “We are taking all reasonable steps that we could be expected to take as a customer. We have said penalty clauses will be invoked, we have said there is going to be legal action but in the end that doesn’t materialize in any new streetcars.”

Bombardier has previously said that is deploying “extraordinary resources” to meet its delivery targets, including implementing a seven-day work week at its plant in Thunder Bay and flying streetcar cabs from Vienna rather than shipping them.

The company, however, continues to struggle to meet its delivery targets, though it has repeatedly maintained that it will be able to deliver all 204 streetcars to the TTC by the end of 2019 as scheduled.

“There are people out there who just say ‘Cancel the contract and buy the streetcars somewhere else.’ I wish it were that easy. If it were that easy that is probably what we would have done but that is not a practical option at this stage,” Tory said.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, TTC Chair Josh Colle said that the transit commission should know “in the coming days” whether Bombardier will in fact miss its delivery target for the end of 2017.