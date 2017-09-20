

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The union representing Bombardier's production workers says employees at the company's aerospace plant in Toronto will walk out Wednesday -- a move meant to pressure Boeing to drop a trade complaint against Bombardier.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias said in a statement that the rally is intended to give workers a voice during the ongoing dispute between the two companies.

He said Bombardier workers "are well aware that Boeing has no case, and that workers will end up paying the price as corporations fight this out."

Boeing has filed a trade complaint accusing Bombardier of selling its C-Series passenger jets to a U.S. airline at an unfairly low price with help from government subsidies.

The U.S. Department of Commerce will release the preliminary results of its investigation next week, and a finding against Bombardier could result in fines or tariffs.

Last week, Dias and Boeing officials met in Washington, D.C., where Dias encouraged Boeing to drop the complaint and seek a resolution with Bombardier.