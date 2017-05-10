

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly invited people to join him for a gunfight at the Scarborough Town Centre mall on Tuesday.

Toronto police say that at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, they were alerted to a social media posting “inviting people to Scarborough Town Centre to engage in gun battle.”

The post states that "burners not provided" and participants "must bring their own." It offered a $10,000 cash prize for the "last person alive."

The gun battle was supposed to take place in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercentre attached to the mall at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect, who cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act was arrested and charged.

He faces one count of mischief- interfere with property and one count of being a common nuisance.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Police say that in the interest of public safety, additional officers will be sent to patrol the area of Scarborough Town Centre on Wednesday night.