

Joshua Freeman and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A five-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle on Lake Shore Boulevard Wednesday evening.

The child was riding his bike on the bike path in Parkdale, just west of Jameson Avenue, when he fell onto the roadway and was hit by an oncoming car at 6:15 p.m., police say.

Several people rushed to his aide but the child succumbed to his injuries soon after arriving to SickKids hospital, Toronto police traffic services spokesperson Const. Clint Stibbe.

Investigators say the boy was with an adult -- reportedly his grandfather -- at the time. The adult was also rushed to hospital. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

Lake Shore Boulevard West was closed in both directions from Jameson Avenue to Parkside Drive for several hours as police investigated the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.

The single vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry, involved in the crash remained at the scene.

The boy is Toronto's 24th road fatality of 2017. He is the third child to die in a road-related incident this year, according to Stibbe.

"Often we don't see any children involved in collisions, but this year has been particularly bad," he said. "We are asking that if anybody does have a children with them to keep them away from the roads where at all possible.

"If they are riding bicycles or walking, ensure you put yourself closest to the road, so if something does happen, you do have an opportunity to perhaps prevent that child from falling into traffic or putting themselves at risk."

Police have not laid any charges in connection with the incident at this time.