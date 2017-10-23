

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Six different robberies in the city’s east end over the past month have led Toronto police to charge a 15-year-old boy and search for three additional male suspects.

Since Oct. 5, officers have responded to multiple calls for robberies in the Kew Gardens and Riverdale Park areas.

According to investigators, four suspects covered their faces with masks, produced weapons including knives, guns and batons, made threats and were at times violent during the alleged robberies.

The victims of these alleged incidents have been robbed of cash, cell phones and other personal items, officers said.

On Oct 8, police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the investigation. He has been charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of having his face masked or disguised, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and mischief in relation to computer data.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police are now searching for three other male suspects. Security camera images of the three suspects have been released in an effort to identify them.