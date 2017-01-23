

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Humber College says that the number of illnesses among students at its North Campus appears to be ebbing.

Since Thursday, more than 200 students at the campus have been affected by a mystery illness characterized by abdominal pain and vomiting, with one being hospitalized.

The college said Monday that the number of cases does not appear to be growing substantially any longer.

“As of Monday morning, we are pleased to report that the number of ill students has not increased appreciably and we are working diligently to ensure that this continues,” Humber said in a release.

The college also said that about 75 per cent of those who were ill now report feeling better, although that number still has to be confirmed by Toronto Public Health, which has been investigating the mystery illness at the college since Friday.

While food poisoning was originally suspected, health officials now say they believe the illness to be more consistent with a seasonal norovirus. Humber College said investigators are hoping to confirm the source of the illness by the end of today.

In the meantime, the college said that cleaning staff have been working at the campus throughout the weekend, cleaning “high-touch” and common areas with products specifically designed to kill norovirus.

The college also says it has disposed of all open food from last week as a precaution.

Students and staff are also being encouraged to wash hands regularly and to make use of hand sanitizer.

Anyone who is feeling ill at the campus is encouraged to take the following steps: