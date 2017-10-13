

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A teacher at a Catholic high school in Etobicoke is in custody for allegedly luring a child online and making child pornography.

Toronto police say that on Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue area.

As a result of the search, a 46-year-old male suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect has since been identified as Gerard McGilly.

He has been charged with six offences including luring a child, sexual exploitation, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18, making child pornography and possession of child pornography.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police say McGilly has worked as a teacher at Bishop Allen Academy on Royal York Road in Etobicoke since 2008. Before that he worked at Bishop Morrocco/ Thomas Merton Catholic high school from 2007 to 2008.

Prior to that, he worked as an education assistant at St. Francis Xavier Secondary School in Mississauga from 1995 to 2000. He also worked in St. Francis Table, a community outreach centre in Parkdale, from 2000 to 2006.

McGilly is known to use usernames including thepoppaship, poppaship, mrmcteacher, G-Note and massive reggae online.

Police are urging anyone who has information to contact them immediately.

John Yan from the Toronto Catholic District School Board called the allegations “disturbing and shocking” and said the board is cooperating fully with police.

He said a letter went home to all parents on Friday informing them of the arrest and counselling will be available to teachers and students when they return on Monday.

McGilly has been placed on paid home assignment while criminal proceedings are underway.