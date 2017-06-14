

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Canadian border service agents have seized more than 43-kilograms of cocaine discovered in the fake floor of a cargo container aboard a flight that landed at Pearson International Airport last month.

The shipping container was sent on a flight from Trinidad and Tobago when officers inspected its contents in a routine screening on May 5, according to Canada Border Services Agency.

“Upon examining the container further, a false floor was discovered,” a news release said.

Underneath the floor, 38 bricks of cocaine, weighing more than 43-kilograms were located.

The illegal narcotic was turned over to the RCMP.

“CBSA officers are always on the lookout for contraband,” CBSA acting regional director general Norm Sheridan said. “This seizure demonstrates our commitment to Canadians.”