

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Charges have been laid after a construction worker was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle that was being pursued by police in Scarborough last year.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit previously said that on the morning of Oct. 12, a police officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a 2013 white BMW in the area of Eglinton and Midland avenues.

According to the SIU, the driver of the BMW struck a construction worker in the area while attempting to flee from the officer.

The worker, who was a resident of Alliston, Ontario, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW did not remain at the scene of the collision, police said.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Toronto police confirmed a 28-year-old Pickering man has been charged in connection with the collision.

Jovon Henry has been charged with flight causing death, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and using a plate that was not authorized.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).