

Chris Fox, CP24.com





City council is holding a special meeting today to appoint a successor to the late Ron Moeser.

Moeser represented Ward 44 Scarborough East from 1998 to 2003 and then again from 2006 up until his death in April.

Following Moeser’s passing, which came following a battle with lymphoma, council voted to appoint a successor to represent Ward 44 until the end of the term on Nov. 30, 2018 rather than holding a costly byelection.

At today’s meeting, council will hear from 47 candidates who have applied for the right to succeed Moeser.

The two leading candidates are believed to be Moeser’s former staffer Jim Hart and former city councillor and mayoral candidate David Soknacki.

Mayor Tory has not said who he will support as of yet but has said that he wants the candidate who is ultimately chosen to live in the ward.

Soknacki lives near Ward 44 but just outside its official boundaries.

Speaking with CP24 on Wednesday morning, Soknacki said that he has no intention of running for reelection in Ward 44 and is simply interested in representing the ward’s constituents in the interim while ensuring that there will be a “fair and even playing field” in 2018.

Soknacki also said that he has no intention of pushing to reopen the debate over the Scarborough subway extension despite his previous opposition to the project as a mayoral candidate.

“Council has already spoken on that issue and I certainly won’t be bringing it up,” he said. “Transit is an issue but it doesn’t always need to be in the context of the Scarborough subway.”

Each candidate will have five minutes to address council during today’s meeting. Members of city council will then have the opportunity to ask each candidate one question.

By law, city council must appoint a new councillor or hold a by-election within 60 days of declaring a seat vacant.