

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Toronto councillor wants the city to consider a bid to become the host city for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Ward 10 Coun. James Pasternak plans to table a motion at next week’s city council meeting asking city staff to look into the feasibility of Toronto entering the bidding process.

“The Commonwealth Games are an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations that is hosted every four years dating back to 1930. Toronto is ready to host this competition after successfully hosting the Pan American/ Parapan American Games in 2015,” Pasternak’s motion reads.

“It is highly likely that no new venues would need to be built for the games which would great reduce any financial risk to the City. The last host of the Commonwealth Games, Glasgow, Scotland, reported £282 million worth of tourism due to the games.”

The request comes less than two weeks after Durban, South Africa lost the rights to host the sporting event.

In a statement released on March 13, the Commonwealth Games Federation said the decision to find a new host city came after a detailed review was conducted on whether Durban’s proposal was consistent with the original bid commitments.

“It is with disappointment that the detailed review has concluded that there is a significant departure from the undertakings provided in Durban’s bid and as a result a number of key obligations and commitments in areas such as governance, venues, funding and risk management/assurance have not been met under the revised proposition,” the statement read.

Pasternak’s motion will be considered at Tuesday’s city council meeting.