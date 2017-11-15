Cocaine, assault-style rifle seized after drug raid in Whitby
An assault-style rifle, a 9mm handgun, prohibited magazines, drugs and ammunition are shown in a handout image. (DRPS)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 9:48AM EST
A Whitby man faces numerous weapons charges after an assault-style rifle, handgun and drugs were found during the course of a police search of a home there last week.
On Nov. 10, Durham Regional Police say officers from its guns and gangs unit took a suspect into custody in Ajax.
They later executed a search warrant on a home on Dufferin Street in Whitby and allegedly found bags of cocaine, Oxycontin pills, a DLASK 9mm handgun, a Czech Small Arms assault-style rifle, two prohibited overcapacity magazines and 7.62mm ammunition.
As a result of the search, police say a suspect identified as 23-year-old Rasheke Gaynor faces charges including careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a firearm knowing its serial number is tampered.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.