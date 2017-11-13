

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





It appears Uber will have some fresh competition in the city as popular U.S. ridesharing company Lyft expands to Toronto.

The company operates in hundreds of U.S. cities and Toronto will be its first international market.

In an email sent to CP24, Lyft spokesperson Daniel Moulton said the expansion will be bringing a “new affordable transportation option” to Toronto consumers.

"Lyft has grown considerably this past year, and Toronto was a no brainer for the company’s first international launch. Lyft and Toronto are a perfect fit. Toronto is the 4th largest city in North America and many people are looking for an alternative when it comes to affordable, reliable ways to get around the city," Moulton said.

"We’ve heard from many Torontonians that they wanted to have Lyft as an option in their city and we’re excited to be a part of this community."

Lyft will serve the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and plans to launch by the end of the year. The company will begin driver recruitment today.

Fare details have not yet been released.

Last year, city council voted in favour of a package of regulations that effectively legalized ridesharing services in Toronto.