

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The officer convicted of attempted murder in the 2013 shooting death of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim has been arrested for allegedly breaching the terms of his bail, the province’s Special Investigations Unit says.

Constable James Forcillo was arrested by Toronto police this morning. He made a brief court appearance before being remanded into custody.

The SIU has not said how Forcillo breached the terms of his bail.

Forcillo’s lawyer, Michael Lacy, said he can’t say what condition was breached.

In 2016, Forcillo was sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder in connection with a second volley of shots fired at Yatim on board a Dundas streetcar after the teen was already down.

The officer was acquitted of second-degree murder in connection with the first volley of shots.

Forcillo was out on bail pending an appeal of his conviction. His bail was set to expire in October of this year, but it was recently extended to April of 2018 because of his ongoing appeal.

Lawyers for Forcillo have asked the appeal court to substitute a not-guilty verdict or order a new trial.

He is also seeking a declaration that the mandatory minimum sentence for attempted murder is unconstitutional, and wants to be granted a suspended sentence. Barring that, he wants his sentence reduced to the minimum five years.

Forcillo is expected to make his next court appearance Friday morning.

- With files form The Canadian Press