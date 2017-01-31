

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A controversial proposal to allow private companies to compete with unionized workers for a contract to pick up waste in Scarborough has been sent back to staff for further study.

The proposal, which was approved by the public works and infrastructure committee last week, had drawn criticism from a number of city councillors who said it would end up costing taxpayers more money in the long run while putting Scarborough’s city-leading trash diversion rates at risk.

For his part, Mayor John Tory had backed the plan, telling reporters that it had his “strong support,” but on Tuesday he appeared to have second thoughts, moving a motion to send the item back to staff for further study.

The motion, which was approved 40-4, made no mention of when staff would report back to the public works and infrastructure committee, seemingly leaving it on the back burner for an extended period.

Currently, garbage pickup in Toronto is divided into four districts:

District 1 and 2, which encompasses everything west of Yonge Street, currently has privatized pickup.

District 3, which contains high density neighbourhoods between Yonge Street and Victoria Park, currently has trash collected by unionized city workers.

On Tuesday, the city voted to further study waste collection options for District 4, the Scarborough area.

“This has the possibility of coming back in 2019 after the collective agreement runs out but I don’t think anybody would want to (privatize garbage collection in Scarborough). CUPE has certainly had a win here today,” Scarborough-Agincourt Coun. Jim Karagiannis told CP24 after the vote. “The numbers show that it costs less than them (CUPE) to collect the garbage in District 4 than a privatized company.”

A staff report in 2015 concluded that no money would be saved by privatizing garbage collection east of Yonge Street, as was done west of Yonge Street under former Mayor Rob Ford in 2010. That report said that in 2014 the average cost of garbage collection per home in Etobicoke was $142.86 compared to $126.89 in Scarborough.

A report released in November, however, reversed course and called on the city to hold a managed competition procurement process for District 4, while leaving garbage collection in District 3 to unionized city workers for now.

Representatives from CUPE Local 416 have not been in favour of privatizing waste collection, calling it an “ideological attack” on unionized labour.

Speaking with reporters last week, Public Works Chair Jaye Robinson said that the proposal was about getting “real numbers” and then making a decision “based on facts” and “not back-of-napkin analysis.”

Tory’s motion approved by council asks staff to report back on the results of “additional public consultations with CUPE representatives” and on a further analysis of long-term cost implications of privatizing garbage collection in Scarborough.