

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Crews are continuing to put out hot spots at a recycling facility on Polson Pier, more than 24 hours after the structure first caught fire.

The GFL Environmental facility on Cherry Street was the site of a six-alarm blaze that broke at around 1 a.m. on Thursday and continued to burn out of control for much of the morning.

At one point, more than 40 fire trucks and 100 firefighters were on scene battling the blaze but all but a dozen or so trucks were cleared by Thursday afternoon.

As of early Friday morning, Toronto Fire Captain Adrian Ratushniak said a total of four trucks remained on scene.

Ratushniak said that firefighters have not yet been able to enter the structure.

He said that they will be using heavy equipment to sift through debris and wash down hot spots.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified but Ratushniak said that Toronto Fire Services will be handling the investigation themselves.