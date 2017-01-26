

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Marijuana advocates say that they are working with police to create an “open dialogue” whereby dispensary operators will be able to feel comfortable calling 911 in the event of a robbery.

At a news conference hosted by the Cannabis Friendly Business Association and the Toronto Dispensary Coalition on Thursday, advocates said that they have reached out to police in an attempt to come up with a solution to a recent surge in robberies, some of which have gone unreported.

The advocates said that as part of the solution police have agreed to send crime prevention officers to marijuana dispensaries for the purpose of speaking with owners and employees about “the importance of calling 911” in the event of a robbery.

The advocates say that officers will also be handing out crime prevention kits, that include literature about protecting your business and measuring tapes that can help employees describe suspects in the event of a robbery.

“Part of the issue is that dispensaries are worried about being raided but I believe that is not the priority of the Toronto Police Service at this time. The priority of the Toronto Police Service is to put an end to these violent crimes,” patient advocate Tracy Curley told reporters. “I am very glad to say that there is now an open-door discussion about steps that dispensaries can take to keep themselves safe.”

17 robberies since June

Earlier this week, police held a news conference to express their concern about a rise in violent robberies at marijuana dispensaries.

At the time, police said that there have been 17 robberies reported at dispensaries around the city since June, eight of which were only reported by customers and witnesses in the area.

Speaking with reporters, Curley said that police will “understandably” seize marijuana should they find it on the premises while responding to a call but she said that she has been assured that they will not subsequently raid establishments that have reported a robbery.

“At this point I think it has been fear (that’s prevented owners from contacting police). As dispensary owners become more aware of the tools available to them, though, I think we will actually be able to establish a relationship with the Toronto Police Service,” she said.

Groups ask police to work collaboratively with dispensaries

In a news release issued by the Cannabis Friendly Business Association and the Toronto Dispensary Coalition earlier on Thursday, the groups ask Toronto police to work “collaboratively” with the city’s dispensaries.

“Police raids bring violence into the city, with no recourse by the public. The raids themselves are violent, and since criminals believe dispensaries will not have the support of the police, dispensaries are viewed as easy targets for robberies. Violence begetting more violence,” Michael McLellan, a spokesperson for the Toronto Dispensary Coalition, said in the news release.

“The better approach is for police to work collaboratively with dispensaries, and for the city to regulate dispensaries.”

The groups say while they were “encouraged” by Mayor John Tory’s request for city staff to explore “regulatory mechanisms,” the raids have continued and little community consultation has been done.

“Additionally, many dispensary workers, growers, edible makers and patients are facing criminal charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act, despite widespread public support and court rulings in support of medical cannabis access. On top of being persecuted by the City of Toronto police and by-law officers, dispensaries are now experiencing an epidemic of robberies,” the release read.

“Instead of punishing cannabis businesses, the City of Toronto should move towards regulation to improve community safety.”