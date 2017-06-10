

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The damage from a five-alarm blaze at a Baldwin Village noodle bar on Friday afternoon will likely exceed $2 million, Toronto Fire Services says.

The fire began at the restaurant on Baldwin Street near McCaul Street at around 1:20 p.m. and soon spread to four adjoining homes.

On Friday, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters that the blaze appears to have started in the kitchen before spreading into the ceiling and walls.

Pegg said the fire was able to spread quickly to the adjoining homes due to a shared attic.

At the height of the fire, there were more than 25 trucks and 100 firefighters on scene working to contain its spread.

It was then deemed to be under control at around 4 p.m.

According to Captain Michael Westwood, crews remain on scene today monitoring for hot spots.

Westwood said that a cause has not yet been determined.