

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say the death of a man found in Leslieville on Monday has now been ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and Booth Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. for a medical call.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a man with “apparent injuries.” He was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the death has now been deemed a homicide.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).