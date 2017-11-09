

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a 61-year-old security guard who died following an interaction with a man at an apartment building in St. James Town on Wednesday is believed to have suffered a medical episode.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said a security guard at a building in the area of Ontario Street and Wellesley Street East was assaulted and was rushed to hospital without vital signs.

One person was taken into custody following the incident and the security guard was later pronounced dead.

But on Thursday morning, police said there was no evidence to suggest that an assault had taken place and the suspect arrested in connection with the incident was released without charge.

According to police, the man arrested in the case had been evicted from the building and was trying to get back inside when he was approached by the security guard, who suffered some type of medical episode a short time later.