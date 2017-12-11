

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The discovery of a 46-year-old man’s body in the Township of King has been ruled a homicide.

Officers responded to a construction site in the area of Jane Street and Mount Mellick Drive on Friday at around 4:40 p.m. after reports of a body found.

On Monday, York Regional Police said homicide investigators had taken over the investigation but did not specify the cause of death.

The victim has been identified by police as Richard Layton, of no fixed address. Investigators said he was known to frequent the Dundas and Sherbourne streets area.

No description of any possible suspects wanted in connection with this case has been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (2477).