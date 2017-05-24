

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Several councillors are raising concerns about whether the city should be moving ahead with planning and design work on the extension of the Yonge subway line when planning for Toronto’s number one transit priority –the relief subway line – remains in its infancy.

A motion being debated by council today asks members to approve the alignment of the relief subway line and sign off on the next phase of planning and design work for that $6.8 billion project as well as the five-stop extension of the Yonge subway line into Richmond Hill.

Staff say the planning work, which would take place over the next two years, would include some tunnel design and station configuration work as well as geotechnical work.

Once complete, the work would take the planning for both projects to the 15 to 30 per cent threshold required to develop a more precise cost estimate and schedule.

Some councillors, however, are taking issue with dedicating resources to the planning and design work for the Yonge subway extension, given that it was not even identified as one of the city’s top 10 transit priorities in a 2013 analysis.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Coun. Josh Matlow moved a motion to proceed with planning work on the relief line but put the planning work on the Yonge subway extension on hold for now.

“The Yonge extension I believe for political purposes has been proposed to move forward concurrently. I don’t see any rational reasons for doing so,” he said. “I would just ask you logically to think. If one has a tube that is clogged does a reasonable person try to expand that tube and get more stuff in or deal with the clog in the middle? Please focus on the relief line. Let’s get this done.”

Planning for Yonge subway extension further ahead

Earlier on Wednesday, Deputy City Manager John Livey explained that planning for the Yonge subway extension is about five per cent completed and is actually further ahead than the planning for the relief line, which is at zero per cent.

That discrepancy prompted some councilors to wonder why the city is proceeding with the work on the Yonge subway extension at all.

TTC officials have repeatedly warned that parts of the Yonge subway line will be overcapacity by 2031, making any extension of the line a risky proposition.

“Why is it that the subway extension is further ahead than the relief line? Why do we keep advancing other projects when the number one priority for Toronto is the relief line?” Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam said.

“Why are we investing our resources in a subway system beyond city boundaries? Even if the province pays for it it ties up TTC talent and resources,” Coun. James Pasternak added.

Tory had threatened to stop work on extension

Mayor Tory had previously said that he would consider halting the work on the Yonge subway extension until the province agrees to fund the relief subway line but last week he backed away from that threat, telling reporters that he would work alongside the mayors of Richmond Hill and Markham to make sure both the subway extension and the relief line get funded and built.

On Wednesday, the mayor was questioned about the reasons for his about-face and responded that he felt it was ultimately the best path to securing funding for the relief line, which he said remains his priority.

It should be noted that the $90 million cost of the next phase of planning on the Yonge subway extension is being jointly paid for by the province and York Region. The work itself, however, is being largely undertaken by TTC staff.

It also remains unclear who would cover the operating costs for the subway extension.

Questioned about those costs on Wednesday, TTC CEO Andy Byford conceded that it remains unclear how much it would cost to operate the three proposed stops outside of Toronto city limits as well as who would be footing the bill.

Nonetheless, Tory told council that he believes a united approach that would see both projects funded “concurrently” is still the best approach.

“I thought that it was better arrangement rather than being in conflict with all these mayors to have them supporting the relief line,” Tory said Wednesday.

Tory told council that the relief line must be in operation before any additional stations are opened on the Yonge line and promised that continuing work on the extension won’t change that.

“My concern of course principally is the relief line. I want that funded pronto. We now have some allies that are supporting us and I think that is very important,” he said.

Byford said that the relief line will take approximately eight years to build once shovels are in the ground, meaning that the time is of the essence for the completion of planning and design work on the new preferred alignment along Carlaw Avenue.

New agency to oversee city’s real estate portfolio

The debate over the relief subway line and the extension of the Yonge subway line has been designated by Mayor Tory as his key item and therefore is being debated first. Tory’s second key item pertains to the creation of a new city agency to oversee the municipality’s real estate portfolio.

According to the motion, the agency would be responsible for “all real estate strategy and portfolio planning, major building projects, developments, real estate transactions and facilities management.”

The agency’s board would consist of the mayor or a designate, two members of city council and six public members.

Tax rebate may be scrapped

After Tory’s key items are dealt with, council will debate dozens of other items, including the future of a tax rebate on vacate commercial properties that some have blamed for storefronts sitting unoccupied.

The motion that will be before council would authorize staff to ask the Province of Ontario to phase out the rebate over the next few years.

Under the plan, the rebate would be reduced from 30 per cent to 15 per cent for a period from July 1 of this year to June 30, 2018. The rebate would then be eliminated completely as of Canada Day, 2018.

According to a staff report, the city hands out about $23 million in tax rebates to the owners of vacant commercial and industrial buildings each year.