

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Parkdale home sustained some substantial damage after the driver of an SUV crashed into the porch early this morning.

Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 at the scene Wednesday that a 37-year-old woman was driving southbound on Sorauren Avenue near Queen Street at around 1 a.m. when she suffered a medical episode and lost control of her SUV.

The vehicle left the roadway, went up on to the grass and then struck the porch.

The driver of the vehicle and a female passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Enbridge was on the scene this morning to cap a gas line severed in the collision.

Building inspectors will need to take a look at the home before the gas can be reconnected and residents can go back inside.

The Ministry of Transportation will be notified about the incident, Stibbe said.

“We have to generate a form to the Ministry of Transportation indicating that this person has suffered a medical episode. The Ministry of Transportation will now get involved,” he added.

“That person (will) have to give reports from the doctors as to what exactly happened, what the prognosis and the diagnosis is and what are the chances of a repeat type of situation occurring. Based on that, the Ministry of Transportation will decide whether or not that person should have their licence suspended for a period of time or if there are some other conditions that need to be placed on that licence.”

Sorauren Avenue was closed between Queen and Dundas streets this morning as police investigated the crash.