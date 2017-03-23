Driver of vehicle intentionally struck cruiser in Brampton before fleeing scene
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 8:50AM EDT
Police say that the driver of a vehicle in Brampton intentionally struck a cruiser that was trying to conduct a stop on Wednesday night.
According to police, officers were trying to locate a wanted party when they spotted the vehicle in the vicinity of Windmill Boulevard and Kingknoll Drive at around 11:10 p.m.
At that point, police attempted to conduct a tandem stop, wherein one cruiser pulls up behind a moving vehicle and another pulls in front of it.
Police say that’s when the vehicle intentionally made contact with one of the cruiser s and then fled the scene.
Police opted not to pursue the vehicle at that point.
No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.