

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that the driver of a vehicle in Brampton intentionally struck a cruiser that was trying to conduct a stop on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were trying to locate a wanted party when they spotted the vehicle in the vicinity of Windmill Boulevard and Kingknoll Drive at around 11:10 p.m.

At that point, police attempted to conduct a tandem stop, wherein one cruiser pulls up behind a moving vehicle and another pulls in front of it.

Police say that’s when the vehicle intentionally made contact with one of the cruiser s and then fled the scene.

Police opted not to pursue the vehicle at that point.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.