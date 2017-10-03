

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A total of eight people are injured, at least two of them critically, following a serious rollover on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington.

It happened in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway near Guelph Line at around 2:30 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CP24 that the vehicle lost control and then rolled over several times before coming to a stop on its rooftop about 100 metres away.

Schmidt said that multiple people were ejected from the vehicle.

“Unfortunately this will be somewhat of a lengthy investigation due to the fact that patients were located in different locations across the highway here,” Schmidt said in a video posted to Periscope on Tuesday afternoon. “We will be looking into all sorts of causal factors, including mechanical issues, human factors and environmental conditions as well as seat belt use.”

Schmidt told CP24 that it appears as though at least some of the injured parties were without seatbelts, something he said could have “prevented untold injuries.”

Schmidt said that members of the OPP’s collision reconstruction unit are enroute to the scene.

He said that there is large field of debris at the scene, with parts from the vehicle scattered over the roadway.

“It is a devastating crash here,” he told CP24.

All Toronto-bound lanes are closed at Brant Street while all Fort Erie-bound lanes are closed at Walkers Line.