One male dead after being found trapped under steamroller in Whitby
Durham Regional Police Service responded to an incident at around 11:30 a.m. in Whitby, Ontario.
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2024 1:52PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 7, 2024 1:52PM EDT
One person has died after they were found trapped under a steamroller Tuesday morning in Whitby.
Durham Regional Police Service said the incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Hopkins Street and Consumers Drive.
Police said they received information that a male was trapped under a steamroller and was unconscious.
“Life saving measure were commenced when emergency crews removed the steamroller, as the male did not have any vital signs,” police said in a news release.
The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating.