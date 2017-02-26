

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly woman struck by a vehicle in the city’s financial district last week has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

Police previously said a female pedestrian was clipped by a pickup truck near Bay and Adelaide streets at around 10:25 a.m. on Feb. 23.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but police confirmed Sunday that the woman died from her injuries.

Police have not said if any charges will be laid.