

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Emergency officials conducted two separate rope rescues after 15 people got stuck at waterfalls in the Hamilton area on Monday.

Hamilton Fire said a family of five people had to be rescued from the Chedoke Falls area.

Hamilton Fire platoon chief Pat Galacher told CP24 on Monday afternoon that the whole family was standing on a “tabletop sized rock.”

“The people have been removed from where they were stuck on the creek and they have gone home after being assessed by paramedics and they were good to go,” Galacher said.

“They were on a pedestal stone basically out in the middle of the creek and that was all they had to stand on – all around there was fast rushing water.”

Galacher said the family was stranded for “quite a while” and crews were unable to rescue them until the water levels subsided.

Emergency crews were also sent to assist people who were trapped in the Albion Falls area.

According to officials, 10 people had to be rescued in the area but no one was injured.

Galacher said people visiting waterfalls need to pay attention to their surroundings in order to prevent these incidents from happening.

“They have to pay attention to where they are,” he said. “You’ve got to be familiar with the weather because the weather will change real quickly.”

Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Hamilton earlier in the day but the warning was lifted around 4 p.m.