

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Police say they're looking for three suspects after a Toronto marijuana dispensary was robbed and one of the employees beaten.

Investigators say masked men, one armed with a handgun, entered the east-end dispensary on Saturday evening and ordered the three store employees to the ground.

They say a shot was fired during the robbery, and one of the employees was pistol-whipped and required hospital treatment.

Police say the three suspects left with an undisclosed quantity of marijuana and cash.

The suspects are described as black men -- two about six feet tall and the other five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 -- who were wearing black ski masks and black clothing.