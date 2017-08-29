

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Air Canada Centre, or the ACC as many fans know it, is getting a new name.

According to TSN, the multi-purpose venue will be renamed as Scotiabank Arena as of July 1, 2018.

TSN says that Scotiabank will pay $800 million over 20 years for naming rights to the arena.

Air Canada previously paid about $4 million per year for naming rights under an agreement that was struck in 1999 when the building first opened.

The new agreement is believed to be the highest valued building and sponsorship agreement in North American professional sports, according to TSN.

It surpasses the $30 million (U.S.) per-year sponsorship agreement that JP Morgan Chase has with New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and other venues.

The Air Canada Centre is home to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Rock of National Lacrosse League.