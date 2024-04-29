Police are looking for a man who allegedly choked and slapped a woman over the weekend in East York.

The incident happened on April 28 near St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor Drive.

Toronto police said that they were called to that area at about 6 a.m. that day following reports of an assault.

Investigators said that the suspect knows the victim. They said that she was able to break free and called 9-1-1.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the area in a 2014 blue Dodge Caravan with Ontario plate DAVX 076.

Manuel Sanchez, 25, of Toronto, is wanted for three counts of assault and one count of choking.

He is described as five foot six to five foot eight with a medium build and dark black hair, brown eyes, and clean shaven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.