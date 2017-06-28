

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





There are plenty of events and activities going on around the GTA as Canada celebrates its 150th birthday this weekend. Here’s a list of everything you need to know, from road closures to fireworks times.

Canada Day Activities

Nathan Phillips Square

Nathan Phillips Square will host a four-day celebration starting Friday at 5 p.m. The event will feature dancing, food, music and a slew of top-notch performers, including Barenaked Ladies, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Ron Sexsmith and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

A nightly fireworks show at 10:55 p.m. will cap off each day from Friday through Monday.

Full schedule of events and performers here.

Queen’s Park

The province will host a day full of family-friendly celebrations at Queen’s Park from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be live music, fitness and craft workshops, roaming performers, food vendors, games and lots of activities for kids. Full schedule here.

Ontario Place

Running from June 30 to July 3, the Heritage Ontario festival will celebrate the heritage, culture and traditions of Ontario through music, interactive exhibits and food.

Entertainment District

Toronto’s Entertainment District has put together a website to highlight some of the activities taking place in the downtown core for Canada Day. Events include two special ball games where the Blue Jays will face off against the Red Sox, events at Steamwhistle Brewing and The National Ballet of Canada. More info here.

Humber Bay Park West, Mel Lastman Square and Scarborough Civic Centre

Starting at 2 p.m. on July 1, these city-run locations will each host celebrations that will include live music, circus acts, food, and a nighttime fireworks display. More info here.

Thomson Memorial Park (1005 Brimley Rd.)

Scarborough’s annual Canada Day celebration will include live entertainment, food trucks and a 4 p.m. parade.

Toronto Ribfest

The annual Toronto Ribfest is on at Centennial Park (256 Centennial Park Rd.) on July 1. Playgrounds, picnic areas and a wading pool will be open. Fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Mississauga Celebration Square

A massive celebration at Mississauga Celebration Square starts at 2 p.m. and will include a citizenship ceremony, food, entertainment and live performances by artists such as K’NAAN, Neon Dreams and DJ Shub. Fireworks will cap off the night at 10 p.m. More info here.

Vaughan Celebrates Canada Day

The City of Vaughan is holding a large celebration at Boyd Conservation Area (8739 Islington Ave.) from noon to 10 p.m. The event includes live performances by Coleman Hell, Michelle Treacy and others. It also features midway rides and inflatables, face painting, arts and crafts and a laser show finale. More details here.

Markham – Milne Dam Celebrations (8251 McCowan Road)

Food, kids’ entertainment and a live performances by Francesco Yates will be part of Markham’s Canada Day celebrations. Fireworks cap off the celebration at sunset.

Fireworks

(All Fireworks on Saturday, July 1 unless otherwise indicated)

Woodbine beach at Ashbridges Bay at 10 p.m.

Nathan Phillips Square on July 1 and daily at 10:55 p.m. from June 30 to July 3

CN Tower – a 30-second light show will be followed by five minutes of fireworks set to music at 10:30 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland - 10 p.m.

Humber Bay Park West - at 10:55 p.m.

Mel Lastman Square - at 10:55 p.m.

Scarborough Civic Centre - at 10:55 p.m.

Milliken District Park (5555 Steeles Ave. E.) will begin at 10 p.m.

Stan Wadlow Park at 10 p.m.

Toronto Ribfest at Centennial Park (256 Centennial Park Rd.) at 10 p.m.

Weston Lions Park (2125 Lawrence Ave. W.) at 10 p.m.

Amesbury Park (1507 Lawrence Ave. W.) at 9:45 p.m.

Mississauga Celebration Square at 10 p.m.

Milne Dam Celebrations (8251 McCowan Road) at sunset



Road closures and Transit

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule on July 1 and July 3. Extra bus service is planned over the weekend to help people get to special events and no subway closures are planned.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on July 1and 3.

A number of road closures will be in place around the city to accommodate Canada Day festivities. Click here to see a full list of closures in Toronto.



Open for Canada Day

Most major tourists attractions such as the Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, The Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, Harbourfront Centre, The Art Gallery of Ontario and the Royal Ontario Museum.

City parks, beaches, splash pads, golf courses

Some malls, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Square One, Pacific Mall, Vaughan Mills, Promenade



Closed on Canada Day