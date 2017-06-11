

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Several downtown roads have been closed after some sort of explosion sent a manhole cover five feet into the air in the St. Lawrence Market area, Toronto Fire says.

The blast happened on Church Street just north of The Esplanade at around 9:30 a.m.

According to Captain Michael Westwood, there is currently heavy smoking coming from the manholes in the area as well as the sounds of rumbling.

It is not clear what caused the blast but Toronto Hydro tells CP24 that it is not the result of a hydro vault fire, as there are no outages in the area.

Church Street is closed at Front Street while The Esplanade is closed from Market Street to Church Street.

No injuries have been reported.