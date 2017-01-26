

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Amid an "epidemic of robberies" at pot shops in Toronto, marijuana advocacy groups are calling on the city's police service to end the raids at storefront dispensaries and move toward regulation.

In a news release issued by the Cannabis Friendly Business Association and the Toronto Dispensary Coalition Thursday, the groups ask Toronto police to work “collaboratively” with the city’s dispensaries.

“Police raids bring violence into the city, with no recourse by the public. The raids themselves are violent, and since criminals believe dispensaries will not have the support of the police, dispensaries are viewed as easy targets for robberies. Violence begetting more violence,” Michael McLellan, a spokesperson for the Toronto Dispensary Coalition, said in the news release.

“The better approach is for police to work collaboratively with dispensaries, and for the city to regulate dispensaries.”

The groups say while they were “encouraged” by Mayor John Tory’s request for city staff to explore “regulatory mechanisms,” the raids have continued and little community consultation has been done.

“Additionally, many dispensary workers, growers, edible makers and patients are facing criminal charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act, despite widespread public support and court rulings in support of medical cannabis access. On top of being persecuted by the City of Toronto police and by-law officers, dispensaries are now experiencing an epidemic of robberies,” the release read.

“Instead of punishing cannabis businesses, the City of Toronto should move towards regulation to improve community safety.”

The Cannabis Friendly Business Association and the Toronto Dispensary Coalition will be holding a news conference at 10 a.m. this morning to discuss their proposal.

The groups’ call to regulate dispensaries comes less than a week after police criticized some of Toronto’s pot shops for refusing to report robberies to Toronto police.

Police said since June, 17 robberies were reported at marijuana dispensaries around the city and in eight of those cases, the robberies were reported only by customers and witnesses in the area.

Supt. Bryce Evans, of the Toronto Police Service’s drug squad, called the trend “disturbing,” and emphasized that the illegal shops should feel obligated to report the robberies on behalf of their employees and clients.

“Their customers, ranging from a variety of ages… are being beaten, they’re being stabbed, they’re being kicked, they are being forced to the ground and having guns shoved in their faces,” Evans said.

Police have said they will investigate all robberies at dispensaries thoroughly but maintain they will seize any drugs found at the shops.