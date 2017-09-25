

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto reached a record-breaking high temperature on Monday.

It may be fall but Torontonians have been facing above seasonal temperatures these past few days.

Toronto’s temperature reached a high of 31.5 C on Monday, which beat the previous record set in 1891 of 31.1 C.

Environment Canada said the records for Toronto have been monitored since 1840.

The city reached this record-breaking high amidst an extended heat warning called by the city’s medical officer of health.

As well, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto on Monday.

The weather agency said the city is experiencing summer-like weather as fall begins.

“A large and persistent area of high pressure over southern and northeastern Ontario continues to deliver mid-summer-like weather for the beginning of fall,” a news release issued on Monday said. “Temperatures exceeded the 30 C mark in many areas, with many new maximum temperature records set for Monday, Sept. 25.”

Muskoka area, Waterloo, London, Peterborough, and Windsor are among other cities that also reached a record-breaking high on Monday.

Temperatures in Toronto are expected to remain above seasonal with highs of 31 C and 29 C on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Thursday will then see a drop in temperature with a high of 21 C and then even cooler weather is expected for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.