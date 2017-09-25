Fall is not in the air: Toronto reaches record-breaking heat
Andrew Fischer tans at Sugar Beach in Toronto on Friday, July 13, 2012. (The Canadian Press/Michelle Siu)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 25, 2017 9:34PM EDT
Toronto reached a record-breaking high temperature on Monday.
It may be fall but Torontonians have been facing above seasonal temperatures these past few days.
Toronto’s temperature reached a high of 31.5 C on Monday, which beat the previous record set in 1891 of 31.1 C.
Environment Canada said the records for Toronto have been monitored since 1840.
The city reached this record-breaking high amidst an extended heat warning called by the city’s medical officer of health.
As well, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto on Monday.
The weather agency said the city is experiencing summer-like weather as fall begins.
“A large and persistent area of high pressure over southern and northeastern Ontario continues to deliver mid-summer-like weather for the beginning of fall,” a news release issued on Monday said. “Temperatures exceeded the 30 C mark in many areas, with many new maximum temperature records set for Monday, Sept. 25.”
Muskoka area, Waterloo, London, Peterborough, and Windsor are among other cities that also reached a record-breaking high on Monday.
Temperatures in Toronto are expected to remain above seasonal with highs of 31 C and 29 C on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
Thursday will then see a drop in temperature with a high of 21 C and then even cooler weather is expected for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.