Female pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash
Ornge and Peel Paramedics are seen attending to a female pedestrian struck in Mississauga. (Peel Paramedics)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 5:54PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 22, 2017 5:58PM EDT
A female pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday.
Police said the collision took place in the area of Derry and Maxwell roads at around 5 p.m.
An Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene to transport the female victim to hospital.
The age of the victim is not yet known.
No information on the vehicle involved has been released.