

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday.

Police said the collision took place in the area of Derry and Maxwell roads at around 5 p.m.

An Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene to transport the female victim to hospital.

The age of the victim is not yet known.

No information on the vehicle involved has been released.