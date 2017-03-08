

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for a fifth suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man whose body was dumped by the side of the road in Markham last year.

Investigators announced Wednesday that four men were arrested and charged last month in connection with the homicide, which occurred last November.

At around 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2016, police were called to the area of Old Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue after receiving reports of a man lying on the side of the road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 50-year-old Kong Wu Wang lying on the ground without vital signs.

Wang was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police later said Wang had been shot to death.

After launching an investigation into the homicide, police discovered that Wang and one other person were attacked in a parking lot on Midland Avenue north of Finch Avenue in Toronto earlier that morning.

Investigators say the suspects attempted to kidnap the two men but when Wang tried to flee, he was shot. The other man, who was bound and forced into a vehicle, managed to escape, police say.

The suspects, according to police, then fled the area with Wang’s body and dumped him at the side of the road where he was found.

Three suspects were arrested on Feb. 23 in the City of Markham. A fourth suspect was arrest in Whitby on Feb. 28.

Qiao Xi Zeng, a 41-year-old Markham resident, Xue Mao Gong, 32 of Markham, 22-year-old Markham resident Qin Long Xue and Yong-Yout Salapseng, of Toronto, have all been charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Haoxing Feng, a 27-year-old Toronto resident. Feng is also facing charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact York Regional Police’s homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865.