

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A massive fire at a mansion in Vaughan has caused an estimated $10 million in damage, an investigator with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal tells CP24.

The three-alarm blaze broke out at a large estate home on Ava Place, in the area of Nashville Road and Highway 27, shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Vaughan Fire Deputy Chief Deryn Rizzi told CP24 that a female homeowner drove to a decommissioned fire hall in Kleinburg and used one of the telephones outside to call the fire department. She told them her house was on fire and that her phone had been destroyed in the blaze.

When fire crews arrived on scene, flames were visible from the rear of the house.

Rizzi said one man and a boy were transported to hospital to be treated for burns. Their injuries are believed to be minor.

Fire Chief Larry Bentley said the fire was under control by around 7 a.m.

Roads in the subdivision where the fire occurred have been closed but Bentley said the fire is not having an impact on any major roadways.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Speaking with CP24 on Wednesday afternoon, Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal Investigator James Allen said that crews will be bringing heavy equipment to sift through debris as part of their investigation.

Allen said the investigation at the scene will likely take several days due to the extent of the damage.