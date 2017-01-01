

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A three-alarm fire gutted a large home under construction in North York overnight, likely causing millions of dollars in damages, Toronto firefighters say.

Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Gary Turner said firefighters were called to the fenced-in construction site at 86 Forest Heights Boulevard, off Bayview Avenue south of Highway 401, before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

He said they had trouble getting close to the home because of fencing, and battled the blaze for about two hours. Nobody was inside at the time of the blaze

“We probably had close to 80 firefighters here.”

The entire interior of the home was destroyed, Turner said, and the exterior walls of the structure were weakened to the point where it is unsafe to go near them.

When complete, the home was to be approximately 6,000 square feet and would cost between $8 to $10 million.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

Turner said no firefighters were hurt battling the fire.