

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A number of roads have been shut down in downtown Whitby because of a fire that broke out at a local business.

Images posted to social media show heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, as well as fire crews pouring large volumes of water over the building.

Whitby Fire said no one was immediately available to provide information about the incident.

A number of social media users identified the building as housing a kitchen and bath store on Brock Street.

Roads were closed in the area of Brock and Mary streets to accommodate emergency crews, Durham police said.

There are no reported injuries.