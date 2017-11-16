

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A firefighter injured while battling a truck fire in Etobicoke has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the fire broke out in a parking lot on City View Drive, near Highway 27 and Dixon Road, at around 2 a.m.

As crews worked to extinguish the blaze, Toronto Fire confirmed that one firefighter fell and hit his head. He was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say there is nothing to indicate that the fire is suspicious but a Toronto Fire Service investigator will be called in to determine the cause.