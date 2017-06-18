

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto firefighters say four people were injured when a fire broke out on the seventh floor of an apartment building in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

Firefighters say they were called to a building on Firvalley Court, off of Warden Avenue south of St. Clair Avenue East at 9:22 p.m. for a report of a fire on the east side of the building.

It went to two alarms shortly after crews arrived on scene.

Paramedics said four people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Firefighters fully knocked down the blaze in about 20 minutes.