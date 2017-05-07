

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Friends and neighbours of a woman murdered in Central America who lived in Keswick, Ont. gathered in front of her home on Saturday to honour her memory.

The body of Francesca Matus, 52, was found lying face-down in a sugar cane field in Belize, wrists bound, alongside the body her boyfriend, 36-year-old Drew De Voursney of Atlanta, Georgia on May 1.

“She was a really, really good person, it was a horrible thing that happened,” one neighbor told CTV News Barrie.

Another person said she never passed by without saying hello.

“It’s one of those people that you just don’t forget.”

The mom of twin 22-year-old boys was strangled to death, local police told the Canadian Press earlier this week.

The couple was last seen at a bar in Corozal Town, in the country’s north, on April 28.

A news outlet in Belize is reporting that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is now probing the circumstances of Matus and De Voursney’s death.

A 54-year-old Canadian man known to be Matus’ tenant has been in custody since Tuesday. He has been charged with theft unrelated to Matus or her property.

An officer told local news in Belize that the Canadian man is considered a “person of interest” in the killings.

A funeral for Matus will be held in Richmond Hill on May 11.