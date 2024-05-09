

David Friend, The Canadian Press





Baby? Oh!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber say she's expecting their first child together.

The Stratford, Ont.-raised pop superstar revealed his wife's baby bump in a video and carousel of photos on his Instagram without any captions or explanation.

The images show the couple embracing in a field, and some of them feature Justin acting as a photographer while Hailey poses in a white dress.

The same footage was posted on Hailey's Instagram account.

A representative for Hailey Bieber confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the model is a little over six months pregnant.

In a press release, fashion house Yves Saint Laurent says the video and photo shoot are from the Biebers' vow renewal ceremony Thursday in Hawaii. The couple married in 2018.

Justin Bieber rose to fame as a YouTube star after he was plucked out of his southern Ontario town by manager Scooter Braun. He went on to become one of the modern era's top-selling pop singers with hits that include "Baby," "Love Yourself" and "Sorry."

— with files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.