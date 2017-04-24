Girl, 10, struck by vehicle in Ajax suffers life-threatening injuries
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 24, 2017 10:02AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 24, 2017 11:20AM EDT
A 10-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Ajax.
It occurred near Seward Drive and Marriner Crescent at around 8:30 a.m.
Police say the 10-year-old girl is receiving treatment at a Toronto hospital.
Roads are closed in the area as police investigate the incident.
The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police confirmed.