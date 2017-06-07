

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





One female is suffering minor injuries after glass fell from a downtown building on Wednesday evening.

Emergency officials arrived at the scene at Yonge and King Streets around 7 p.m. for reports of falling glass.

Police said glass fell from a window on the third floor of a building while construction was being completed.

The injured female was seen walking into an ambulance but the severity of her injuries is not yet known.

King Street East is currently closed between Yonge Street and Victoria Street.