

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A technical glitch impacting Pearson Airport’s baggage system in Terminal 3 over the last couple of days has now been resolved, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority confirmed Thursday.

Speaking to CP24, GTAA spokesperson Erin Kennedy said that baggage operations are running normally this morning.

“We worked with our baggage technicians yesterday throughout the day to troubleshoot, get some tweaks into the system, and as of this morning we are running on normal operations on the baggage system in Terminal 3,” Kennedy said.

The problem began on Tuesday night when the baggage system was unable to read luggage tags and send luggage to the proper destination.

Passengers impacted by the issue saw flight delays and some customers had to fly to their destination without their luggage on board.

“We did see a backlog with some bags from the beginning of the issue on Tuesday night. Those were all inducted into our system yesterday,” Kennedy said, adding that airlines worked “diligently” to send out bags to their rightful owners on Wednesday.

“Those airlines are working hard to get those last bags out to their passengers.”

Kennedy could not say exactly when passengers can expect to receive their luggage, adding that it will depend on the different destinations.

“The bags are in the hands of the carriers,” she said. “It will depend on their processes as to how long it will take."