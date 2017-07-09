

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





GO train service has been disrupted on the Lakeshore East line due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian.

The person was struck by a GO Train at around 9:45 p.m. east of Guildwood Station, Toronto police said.

Metrolinx said service is expected to be disrupted on the line for several hours as police investigate the fatal incident.

Toronto police said they are also investigating reports that shots were heard several blocks away on Scarborough Golfclub Road at around the same time, but they said there was no clear information linking the two incidents.